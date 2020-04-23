Beyoncè donates $6 million during the coronavirus pandemic

The songstress' foundation BeyGOOD partnered up with Twitter and Square's CEO Jack Dorsey's #startsmall campaign providing $6 million in relief efforts. The money will fund many non-profit organizations who provide mental awareness and wellness services through a partnership with UCLA.

“BeyGOOD recognizes the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads a press release. “In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, included testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis.”