Beyoncè and Jay-Z living the high life at sea on a super yacht

Beyoncè and Jay-Z along with their family in tow are living the life of luxury on a $2 million a week super yacht called LANA. The vessel is one of the most luxurious super yachts in the world and stretches the length of more than a football field. The mansion on the water sleeps up to 12 guests and that's not including the 34 crew members on board at your service.

Some of the lavish amenities that the Carters are enjoying are the sun deck, pool, gym, movie theatre and spa. Also, there are on board jet skis, wake boards, SEABOBs (under water scooter), water skis and inflatable paddle boards.

The super yacht is brand spanking new and built in 2020.

Z hired two-private chefs from Italy's Ristorante Quattro Passi to prepare a special birthday dining experience for his queen, Bey.