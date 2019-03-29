Beyoncé and Jay-Z accept prestigious GLAAD award

Beyoncé and Jay-Z took home the prestigious Vanguard Award for the LGBTQ advocacy at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The award ceremony was held in Beverly Hills on Thursday, March 28th.

Following the awards was a tribute medley by Shangela of "RuPaul's Drag Race" as well as introductions from Janet Mock, Ty Hunter, Morris Singletary and Lena Waithe. The Carters had delivered a powerful speech standing with the LGBTQ community and their rights.

“We were not expecting any of those incredible presenters and just super honored and overwhelmed,” Queen Bey told the crowd at the Beverly Hilton. “I have already cried. I put a run in my stocking.”

“Whether it’s our fans, or our family, the LGBTQI community has always supported us and lifted us up,” she continued. “We’re here to promote love for every human being, and change starts with supporting the people closest to you. So let’s tell them they are loved, let’s remind them they are beautiful, let’s speak out and protect them, and parents—let’s love our kids in our truest form.”



Beyoncé wanted to make a point: “We would like to request that we continue to shift the stigma in this community, especially the stigmas in black families, towards accepting queer black and brown family members.”

Beyoncé had made sure she thanked Jay-Z for his work in the hip-hop community by saying: “I just want to say to you, JAY, that I am so proud of you for making incredible strides towards changing stigmas in the hip-hop community. It’s a privilege to watch you take those steps and to stand right next to you. I love you and we’re super grateful and honored.”

When it was Jay-Z's turn on the mic, he paid tribute to Gloria Carter, his mother who identified herself as a lesbian.

“I want to honor my mother, who received the award last year,” he said. “I get to follow in her footsteps of spreading love and acceptance and her beautiful speech at the end of the song ‘Smile’ and for her allowing me to tell her story.”