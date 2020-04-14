Becky G releases "They Ain't Ready" music video

Becky G releases "They Ain't Ready" official music video on Monday (April 13). The Latin American singer's message was originally meant about fighting for love but now the message is inspiring to fight against COVID-19.

“At the time, this song was meant to inspire others to fight for love and come together despite their differences. Today, it not only stands for that but also hope,” Becky G said in a press statement.

The music video was directed by Venezuelan director Daniel Duran who also directed “Mayores” and “Sin Pijama", tells the story of a couple who keep their love a secret and run away to experience their own romance.