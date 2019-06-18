Bazzi performed "Paradise" at Movie & TV award show
The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards stage was Bazzi's paradise. The performer had performed a downbeat pop ballad titled "Paradise" while sporting blue sneakers and a white sweatsuit.
Univision,Jun 18, 2019 – 11:59 AM EDT
Bazzi started off his performance laying on a bed before getting up and performing on a beatpad then making his way towards the audience throwing down lyrics. A little while later into the performance, blue confetti rained down on the stage and the crowd.
WARNING: The video contains explicit language. Viewer discretion advised.