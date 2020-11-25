Did Bad Bunny just tease a new album coming soon?
By: Univision,Nov 25, 2020 – 11:23 AM EST
Bad Bunny has a little more time to reflect on his music now that he is in quarantine for testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of the American Music Awards. He was forced to cancel all of his performances. Now, it looks like he is about to release a 16 track new album soon.
Benito posted to his official Twitter account the word "TEMAZO", which translates to "Great Song" in English with the flame emoji 16 times.
