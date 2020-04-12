Babyface tested positive for coronavirus

Singer and songwriter Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds revealed that he and his family tested positive for coronavirus.

Babyface just celebrated his 62nd birthday and revealed the results to his fans on a post to Instagram.

"It's incredibly scare thing to go through my friends." said Babyface "I'm happy to reported we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health."

Babyface revealed that he'll be performing on Instagram live on April 18th at 8pm central time in a beat battle against Teddy Riley. The battle was organized by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

“I would like to officially accept the invitation from the legendary Swizz Beatz & Timbaland to participate with my little brother, Teddy Riley in what I’d like to call a Celebration of Black Music Excellence in – Teddy vs. Babyface,” he said.