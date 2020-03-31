Austin spring breakers test positive for coronavirus after partying in Cabo San Lucas

AUSTIN, TX - A group returning from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico have tested positive for COVID-19 according to Austin Public Health officials on March 31.

About 70 people who are aged around their 20's had booked a chartered jet for their spring break trip a week and a half ago. Only part of the group arrived back on commercial flights. 28 of the people who had returned tested positive for coronavirus so far and more than a dozen are under public health investigation.

The University of Texas stated that many of the people who had went on this trip are students.

"Many of those involved were UT Austin students. The university is working closely with Austin Public Health to assist in contact tracing. The incident is a reminder of the vital importance of taking seriously the warnings of public health authorities on the risks of becoming infected with COVID-19 and spreading it to others. UT Health Austin is a group practice designed and managed by the faculty and staff of the Dell Medical School. It serves an array of clients. University Health Services provides medical care and patient education to students at The University of Texas at Austin, and it is part of the university’s Division of Student Affairs.Both organizations are working closely with Austin Public Health.”

Officials with the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said that the spring breakers took a private charter flight from the airport on March 14th. A majority reportedly returned on the charter flight back on March 19th. Although they were charter flights, they did go through the terminals at the airport when the departed and returned to Austin.

At the time, there was not a federal travel advisory placed but in fact the CDC did recommend that all travelers avoid non-essential international travel including leisure vacations.

Records show that half of Austin's population that has tested positive for COVID-19 are between the ages of 20 to 40 year olds.

“The virus often hides in the healthy and is given to those who are at grave risk of being hospitalized or dying," said Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott. “While younger people have less risk for complications, they are not immune from severe illness and death from COVID-19.”

The Department of State Health Services have been notified regarding this case and officials have told those affected to self-quarantine for 14 days.

If you are a non-essential employee and don't need to be out just please stay home.