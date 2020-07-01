Austin City Limits cancels 2020 event
Univision,Jul 1, 2020 – 11:28 AM EDT
Austin's second largest event after South by Southwest, we're talking about the Austin City Limits festival has been cancelled for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Back in 2019, the festival broke the record amount of travelers passing through the Austin Bergstrom International Airport at 31,165 visitors during the second weekend.
ACL Fest was supposed to happen in Zilker Park for two separate weekends starting October 2 - 4 and again October 9 - 11.
A statement put out by the event says that ACL Fest will be returning to the famous downtown park on October 1 - 3 and again October 8 - 10, 2021 in celebration of 20 years.
