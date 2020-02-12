Arizona Zervas releases 'Roxanne' music video

We finally get to see what Roxanne looks like in the official music video dropped by Arizona Zervas. "Roxanne" has been topping the charts. The Nicholas Jandora directed video was shot in the desert.

The 24-year-old singer and songwriter keeps waking up in the same motel room on different days with different scenarios. Zervas talks about his high-maintenance girlfriend who is psycho and wants to party all night in a directionless relationship.

The song quickly became a viral hit on the social media platform Tik Tok and has been climbing the charts since. It has been certified double platinum and peaked all the way at the number 4 spot on Billboard Hot 100. Zervas writes his own songs and has been independent since 2016 before signing with Columbia Records in 2019.