Ariana Grande tears up during Mac Miller tribute in Pittsburgh
The audience showed their support for Grande
Univision,Jun 13, 2019 – 3:54 PM EDT
25-year-old Ariana Grande got a little emotional after she performed at a Mac Miller tribute in his hometown of Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Mac Miller, who was born Malcolm James McCormick had died from a drug overdose in September 2018.
In Grande's song 'Thank U, Next" she references her ex's and included Miller in the lyrics "Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm / Cause he was an angel."
Grande choked up while attempting to sing those particular lyrics and the audience showed their support by clapping loudly.