Ariana Grande shares snippet of new upcoming music
Can we get more, Ariana?
By: Univision,Sep 15, 2020 – 03:00 PM EDT
Ariana Grande just stirred up her fans with a little musical note posted to her Instagram to her 202.4 million followers and a caption of "brb". The video just shows a computer screen with Ariana's vocals and we are not okay.
This means that new music could be dropping soon.
We'll be monitoring her page for any further updates.
