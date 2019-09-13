Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey and Miley Cyrus drop new 'Charlie Angels' video

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey are not the official Charlie's Angels but they did make the new song together "Don't Call Me Angel" for the upcoming film Charlie's Angels.

The film is set to drop to theaters on November 15th with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. Elizabeth Banks makes a cameo appearance in the music video that was co-executive produced by Ariana Grande, Savan Kotecha and Scooter Braun.