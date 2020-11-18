Ariana Grande gives us the numbers in her '34+35' music video
Ariana Grande takes us to math class in this music visuals
By: Univision,Nov 18, 2020 – 04:38 PM EST
This new music video reminds us of the "Fembot" in Austin Powers.
Wearing a white lab coat, Ariana Grande goes to work in her laboratory crunching numbers into her computer. Then transmits the data to a Franken-Ari laying on a table when suddenly she's sprung to life but something went wrong. Ariana makes some reconfigurations to try again and then it worked successfully. The powerful robot then electrifies the lab making her and her crew into sexy dolls.
WARNING: This music video contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.
