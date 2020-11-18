null: nullpx
EN VIVO

Ariana Grande gives us the numbers in her '34+35' music video

Ariana Grande takes us to math class in this music visuals
Nov 18, 2020 – 04:38 PM EST
New!

Press here to react

React
Comparte

This new music video reminds us of the "Fembot" in Austin Powers.

Wearing a white lab coat, Ariana Grande goes to work in her laboratory crunching numbers into her computer. Then transmits the data to a Franken-Ari laying on a table when suddenly she's sprung to life but something went wrong. Ariana makes some reconfigurations to try again and then it worked successfully. The powerful robot then electrifies the lab making her and her crew into sexy dolls.

WARNING: This music video contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.

React
Comparte
Advertisement
GRATIS: Los canales en línea + populares de Univision App
Uforia: La selección de videos latinos + movidos

DIGITAL CHANNEL

Uforia: La selección de videos latinos + movidos

Despierta América: Despierta al mejor entretenimiento y las últimas noticias

DIGITAL CHANNEL

Despierta América: Despierta al mejor entretenimiento y las últimas noticias

Delicioso: Satisface tus fantasías culinarias con recetas deliciosas

DIGITAL CHANNEL

Delicioso: Satisface tus fantasías culinarias con recetas deliciosas

Horóscopos: Los astros predicen que...

DIGITAL CHANNEL

Horóscopos: Los astros predicen que...

Default

Default