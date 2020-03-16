Ariana Grande blasts people blowing off coronavirus warnings

While we are all tired of hearing about the coronavirus, Ariana Grande is right. People are just blowing off about the global pandemic like it's just another flu. Sadly, it's not. While the recovery rate may be high for healthy, young people, there are after effects that you may not know about.

Grande took to her social media platform that reaches millions of people around the world.

“i keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like ‘this isn’t a big deal’ / ‘we’ll be fine’… ‘we still have to go about our lives’ and it’s really blowing my mind,” wrote Grande. “i understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. but please read about what’s going on. please don’t turn a blind eye.” said Grande in a message.