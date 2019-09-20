null: nullpx
Are Liam Payne and Maya Henry together?

Things are pointing to them as an item
Sep 20, 2019 – 10:57 AM EDT

A big celebrity has local ties. It looks like Maya, 19, the daughter of San Antonio local injury attorney Thomas J. Henry is dating 26-year old Liam Payne from the all boy band One Direction.

It may be safe to say that they are now pronounced a couple in the eyes of the paparazzi as the two were caught holding hands in London and Los Angeles.


Liam opened up during a radio interview with UK morning show, KISS Breakfast on Wednesday talking about being in a new relationship after breaking things off with 36-year-old Cheryl Cole.

Liam even commented on one of Maya's Instagram posts, commenting "Flawless."


Also, it looks like things are getting a little serious when Liam introduced Maya to his mother, Karen Payne according to a close source.

Payne had previously dated singer, Cheryl from 2016 to 2018. Cheryl and Liam share a 2-year-old son together, Bear Grey.

