Are Liam Payne and Maya Henry together?

A big celebrity has local ties. It looks like Maya, 19, the daughter of San Antonio local injury attorney Thomas J. Henry is dating 26-year old Liam Payne from the all boy band One Direction.

It may be safe to say that they are now pronounced a couple in the eyes of the paparazzi as the two were caught holding hands in London and Los Angeles.



Liam opened up during a radio interview with UK morning show, KISS Breakfast on Wednesday talking about being in a new relationship after breaking things off with 36-year-old Cheryl Cole.

Liam even commented on one of Maya's Instagram posts, commenting "Flawless."



Also, it looks like things are getting a little serious when Liam introduced Maya to his mother, Karen Payne according to a close source.