Anuel AA appears in "No Me Ame" music video with Juice WRLD

Check this one out by Anuel AA and Rvssian with a posthumous appearance by Juice WRLD in "No Me Ame."

The Arrad Rahgoshay directed video was made in tribute to the late Juice WRLD who appears as an angel in the video.

"This song is special for many reasons, and the music video hits the spot also," said Rvssian on Twitter. "I'm super happy I was able to make this one happen. RIP Juice WRLD."



