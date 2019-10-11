Amber Rose and boyfriend welcome new son

Amber Rose along with her boyfriend, Def Jam executive Alexander "AE" Edwards welcomed their baby boy on Thursday night.

Slash Electric Alexander Edwards was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The new father sporting bright green hair, posted a photo with him carrying his new bundle of joy whose name was inspired by Rose's favorite band, Guns N' Roses.

Amber already has a six-and-a-half year old son named, Sebastian Taylor who she had with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.