Amber Rose and boyfriend welcome new son
Congratulations to the new parents
Univision,Oct 11, 2019 – 12:42 PM EDT
Amber Rose along with her boyfriend, Def Jam executive Alexander "AE" Edwards welcomed their baby boy on Thursday night.
Slash Electric Alexander Edwards was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
The new father sporting bright green hair, posted a photo with him carrying his new bundle of joy whose name was inspired by Rose's favorite band, Guns N' Roses.
Amber already has a six-and-a-half year old son named, Sebastian Taylor who she had with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.
Slash is their first child together and have been together since September 2018.