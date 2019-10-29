Ally Brooke performs theme song to new Mexican-American cartoon - Casagrandes

Nickelodeon just premiered a brand new animated series, Casagrandes which is centered on a multi-generational Mexican-American family. Pop star Ally Brooke, performs the theme song for the animated series that has elements of urban and pop music mixed in with fast upbeat Latin music giving it a catchy vibe for all ages to enjoy. The extended theme song expresses that "we're all familia!"

The extended theme song also features Izabella Alvarez ( Westworld) as 11-year-old Ronnie Anne. Alvarez lends her voice to the lead role, where a new home in the city holds big adventures, laughs and love around every corner.

The new series, which recently debuted on Monday, October 14, is a spinoff of Nick’s animated hit The Loud House, and tells the story of Ronnie Anne who moves to the city with her mom and older brother to live with their big, loving family, the Casagrandes. New episodes air Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.