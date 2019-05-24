Ally Brooke drops "Lips Don't Lie" music video

San Antonio's very own Ally Brooke just dropped this mid-tempo R&B track titled "Lips Don't Lie" featuring Boogie wit da Hoodie. This tune follows up to Brooke's "Low Key" featuring Tyga that had cracked the emerging artists tally in March.

You can see Ally Brooke June 8th at the Block Party along with Yo Gotti, Yella Beezy, Flipp Dinero, Luniz and many more artists performing at St. Paul Square downtown San Antonio. You can get tickets at BlockPartySA.com