All criminal charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
Everything has been dropped for the former "Empire" actor
Univision,Mar 26, 2019 – 11:50 AM EDT
Jussie Smollett's attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes have said in a statement that all of the charges against the actor have been dropped.
The 36-year-old ex "Empire" actor's record has been wiped clean after being indicted on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men who had shouted racial and homophobic slurs.
Police and prosecutors have stated that the African-American and gay actor had falsely reported to authorities that he was attacted on January 29th downtown Chicago because he was unhappy with his pay on the show he was on and wanted to further promote his career.