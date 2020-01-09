Alicia Keys releases "Underdog" music video

Alicia Keys is prepping to host the 62nd annual GRAMMYs in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020 live from the Staples Center. Before the big award show, Keys gave her fans a visual treat to the music video for "Underdog" directed by Wendy Morgan.

"Underdog" is Keys' latest single right off of her new album ALICIA, following her previous singles "Time Machine" and "Show Me Love".

The official release date for her latest project hasn't yet been announced but it's anticipated for the Spring of 2020.