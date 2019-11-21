Alicia Keys makes a cameo in Tory Lanez's "Beauty in the Benz" video
ft. Snoop Dogg
Univision,Nov 21, 2019 – 5:42 PM EST
Tory Lanez just dropped the new video to "Beauty in the Benz" featuring Snoop Dogg. Alicia Keys makes a cameo appearance in the 4 minute and 10 second video.
The video shows different black women exhibiting their strengths such as art, dancing, entertainment, athletes, and more.
This video comes from Lanez's Chixtape 5 that dropped on November 14 more than eight years after the first Chixtape release.