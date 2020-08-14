Alicia Keys and Khaled drop "So Done" music video

Alicia Keys and Khalid join together for "So Done" music video that arrived Thursday night. The track was written by Keys and Khalid. The visuals to the scene take place in a prom like atmosphere with random motorcycle and four wheelers coming into play.

"I'm so excited to share 'So Done' with the world," she said. "We call it a trance! The energy is inescapable! Collaborating with Khalid on this one was very special. This song is about being done with changing yourself for the sake of others and letting go of any one else’s ideas of how your life should look." said Keys in a statement.