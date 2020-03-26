Alamo Cycle Plex to become a drop off site for PPE supplies

San Antonio based Alamo Cycle Plex has answered the call to help the community in a big way. They have asked the community if they could spare some Personal Protection Equipment or PPE.

With the coronavirus spreading quickly, it is best that our hospitals and care centers are well equipped with the necessities to keep them safe from harm. Instead of taking these items to the hospitals, Alamo Cycle Plex has offered to become a drop off spot for PPE such as N95 masks, medical grade gloves, hair nets, and other equipment that could be useful to healthcare staff.