Airport seized dead birds from passenger

STERLING, VA - The United States Customers and Border Protection (CBP) had seized a package of tiny dead birds from a passengers luggage at the Dulles International Airport.

Officials state that the traveler had arrived to the United States on a flight from Beijing, China on January 27, 2020. The traveler was headed to a home in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Authorities discovered the package during a routine examination of luggage at the customs. There were photos of a cat and a dog. The passenger said that the dead birds were 'cat food'.









CBP agriculture specialists were responded to the Dulles airport intercepting potential animal threats such as those tiny dead birds brought in from China.