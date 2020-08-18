After 'WAP' hits number one, Cardi B gifts Megan Thee Stallion an expensive personalized bag as thank you
A $9k thank you gift
Univision,Aug 18, 2020 – 02:44 PM EDT
Megan Thee Stallion shared to her followers a video of unboxing a gift from Cardi B.
B showed her appreciation to Meg after their 'WAP' single hit the number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
Meg shows off her new orange Birkin custom painted handbag that has a portrait of Meg licking her finger captioned with "Ahhh!" with a white tiger from the music video surrounded by water drops. The other side sports Houston's famous graffiti art with the words "Be Someone" in front of the skyline in the background.
What a kind gesture.
Our bag expert tells us that the bag along costs around $9k without the custom artwork.
Here's the video of the unboxing - viewer discretion advised (language).
