After months apart Chris Brown reunites with his son Aeko
Reuniting with your son would bring much needed joy to your life
By: Univision,Oct 7, 2020 – 11:42 AM EDT
Chris Brown wanted to share to all of his Instagram followers that he has reunited with his 10-month-old baby boy Aeko after being apart for months. The photo is of the boy, his mother Ammika Harris and Chris Brown all together at what looks to be a outdoor bench at a park.
Breezy wrote a caption of "MADE IT" with a heart emoji.
It's not definate on where exactly this picture was taken but we know due to the travel restrictions placed in March, Chris may have traveled to Germany where his son and Ammika have been. Back in January, Ammika took their son overseas to stay with her family to prevent risking Aeko's health.
