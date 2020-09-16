After hearing about Cardi B's divorce Lizzo springs into action by sending flowers

Lizzo made Cardi B's heart happy.

A day after Cardi B filed for divorce with her soon to be ex-husband Offset, Lizzo sent some flowers to help cheer and bring joy to B's world.

"Flowers for a flower! Congrats on all of your successes this summer—know you are loved and are love." read the included handwritten note from Lizzo, "P.S. I'm sending you something good this week. Love, Lizzo!"



"Isn't Lizzo like the nicest person in the world? Look what she sent me? She is just a beautiful a** person. I just love her so much. These are so pretty." said B in a Instagram story video.