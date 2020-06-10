After 31 years the TV show 'Cops' has been cancelled

Tuesday, Paramount Network just announced the cancellation of the television show Cops. In the statement by the network, they have no plans on the show making a return in any way.

The show Cops had made its debut in 2013 on Spike TV right before the rebranding of Paramount Network. The show first premered on television in 1989 on Fox and had ran a total of 31 years before the cancelation. It had been one of the longest reality shows in history but amid national protests against police brutality and systemic racism, the show was pulled off the air.