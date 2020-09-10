Adam Sandler stars in new Halloween flick
New Halloween movie alert!
By: Univision,Sep 10, 2020 – 05:09 PM EDT
Adam Sandler is Hubie Dubois who makes sure that residents of Salem play by the rules and have a happy and safe Halloween. This year, an escaped criminal has Hubie on high alert when people start to disappear.
Hubie has a track record of complaints with the local police department who doesn't take Hubie seriously when bad things start happening.
Hubie takes matters into his own hands in the star studded Halloween flick produced by Sandler's production company Happy Madison.
The film hits Netflix on October 7.
