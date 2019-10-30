Actor John Witherspoon dead at 77

Actor and comedian John Witherspoon was pronounced dead late Tuesday by his manager Alex Goodman. The 77-year-old actor played Ice Cube's father in the "Friday" movies.

The cause of his death has not been released.

Witherspoon had also made appearances on "The Wayans Bros", "The Boondocks", played a role in the film "Vampire in Brooklyn" and "Boomerang."

John is survived by his wife Angela and sons JD and Alexander.