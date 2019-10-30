Actor John Witherspoon dead at 77
The actor played Ice Cube's father in 'Friday' films
Univision,Oct 30, 2019 – 11:16 AM EDT
Actor and comedian John Witherspoon was pronounced dead late Tuesday by his manager Alex Goodman. The 77-year-old actor played Ice Cube's father in the "Friday" movies.
The cause of his death has not been released.
Witherspoon had also made appearances on "The Wayans Bros", "The Boondocks", played a role in the film "Vampire in Brooklyn" and "Boomerang."
John is survived by his wife Angela and sons JD and Alexander.
"We'd roast each other like homies more than Father & Son, and I really liked that." JD said in a Tweet. "He was my best friend & my idol, Love U Dad...I'll miss u."