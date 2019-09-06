A$AP Rocky's lawyer shot in head

Hnerik Olssen Lilja was wounded in a shooting Friday morning in Sweden in a developing story. As far as we know, the Stockholm police are investigating it as an "isolated incident". Reports state that "several people" have been arrested for questioning.

Lilja was reportedly shot in the head and the chest and called ambulance services himself at 8:59 local time according to Swedish newspaper, Expressen.

The lawyer was taken in an ambulance to a hospital where a spokesperson with the Swedish Bar Association confirmed that the lawyer was indeed identified as the victim.

Some witnesses state that they saw a person wrestle with Lilja before being shot.

Police arrested a woman who had previously been banned from contacting Lilja. The shooter was described as a male who was in a black SUV and sped away.