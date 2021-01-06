A$AP Mob fans anticipating 'Cozy Tapes Vol. 3' to be released soon after members reunite for a freestyle session

A$AP Mob were on the down low due to some inside drama within their crew that caused a little unintended public attention. Now all of that is in the past, their relationship should be good now.

In 2021, the Mob could return with a new installment of the highly anticipated "Cozy Tapes Vol. 3".

Monday (January 4) night, a few clips were posted to A$AP Nast and A$AP Ferg's Instagram story showing them as well as A$AP Rocky doing the freestyle cypher. You can see A$AP Twelvyy, YG Addie and A$AP Illz vibin' in the background to the bars being spat.

Fans were ecstatic to see them all back together again, having fun especially after Ferg being kicked out of the group by one of the founding members, Illz back in September.

WARNING: The video below contains explicit language. Viewer discretion advised.