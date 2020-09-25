A$AP Ferg releases follow up to 'Floor Seats'
Introducing 'Floor Seats II'
By: Univision,Sep 25, 2020 – 11:41 AM EDT
A$AP Ferg just released the follow up to "Floor Seats" with his newest project "Floor Seats II" which features Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Marilyn Manson, Mulatto among others. And to help announce he tapped Dennis Rodman to hype it all up.
Also, Ferg hit up Twitter to let all of his fans know that he still remains with the A$AP squad.
So yeah, 'Floor Seats II' is already here.
