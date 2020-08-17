8th annual Purple Run happening this October

Annually the Purple Run which is presented by The Battered Women & Children's Shelter and The Kristine Meza Foundation helps raise money and awareness for Domestic Violence. The run is designed to honor those who are survivors, victims, in memory of or take a stand against domestic violence.

Join your Univision family for the 8th Annual Purple Run which is happening on October 3-4, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's run will be a little different. Instead of gathering at one location, people will be able to run on their own but in a virtual run.

What is a virtual run? So a virtual run can be completed at any location whether it be on a trail or even on your treadmill. You'll be able to run at your own pace timed by you either on October 3rd or 4th.

How do I register for the 2020 Purple Run? Registering is easy in 4 steps.

Those registering for the Purple Run will get a swag bag filled with 2020 Purple Run stuff.

1.) Register at www.PurpleRun.org

2.) On October 1st pick up your swag bag from the disclosed location.

3.) October 3rd or 4th run or walk 3.1 miles anywhere you'd like at your own pace timed by you.

4.) Take a selfie to celebrate your completion and post it to social media using the hashtag #ThePurpleRun2020