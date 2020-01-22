6ix9ne to remain in jail

Tekashi 6ix9ine wants to go home.

The rapper requeted to serve 24 months under home confinement but Federal Judge Paul Engelmayer had ruled that 69 must remain in jail for the remainder of his 10 month sentence.

“The Court’s determination was, and is, that a 24-month prison sentence is necessary in this case," said Judge Engelmayer “A shorter sentence would disserve the assembled [factors], including that Mr. Hernandez’s sentence reflect the seriousness of his crimes.”

Tekashi wanted to serve the remainder of his sentence at home because his is fearing for his safety. Concerned about being hurt or killed by the members of the Bloods within the prison, which is the same group he testified against in order to get a reduced sentence.

Also, Judge Engelmayer had mentioned that the private jail Tekashi stays does not have the rehabilitative programs needed. Said that granting his request would "eliminate the remaining prison component of his sentence in favor for a lesser confinement."

Tekashi was facing a minimum of 47 years in prison due to racketeering and firearm charges. His term was reduced to two years and he had already served 14 months which count towards his sentence.

When the time comes to be released, he will remain under supervision for five years and will have to complete 300 hours of community service on top of paying a fine in the amount of $35,000.

Tekashi's legal counsel plans on making an appeal.