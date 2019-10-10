6ix9ine signs $10 million deal from prison

6ix9ine is not a free man yet but he just signed a $10 million record deal from behind prison walls with his former label, $10K Projects.

TMZ broke the news that the rapper will recieve the money in exchange for two albums once 69 is released from prison.

It has been said that one of the projects will be in English and the other in Spanish. It is still unclear what happens to the deal if 6ix9ine is given a long sentence as the fact he may be facing 47 years.