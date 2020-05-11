6ix9ine relocated after leaking is address
Univision,May 11, 2020 – 12:38 PM EDT
Tekashi 69 has been confined to his home but had to immediately move after his address was revealed to the public.
The rapper had shared a video of himself stading on a white deck flauting money and jewelry of a diamond encrusted shark claimed to be a million dollar piece.
A girl made a video of him doing a video of himself flaunting the dough and ice on his deck revealing his 'secret' location.
After the address leak, police were called out to his residence where they helped relocate him.
The 24-year-old is also a target for working with the feds and snitching on gang members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.