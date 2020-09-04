null: nullpx
6ix9ine releases 'TUTU' video starring Blac Chyna

New music video from 69
Sep 4, 2020 – 06:09 PM EDT
Rapper 6ix9ine is celebrating the release of his new album TattleTales with a brand new music video titled "TUTU".

In the colorful visuals that is racking up millions upon millions of views on YouTube, Blac Chyna makes an appearance in a carnival atmosphere with cars and flamethrowers.


WARNING: This music video contains explicit language, viewer discretion advised.


