6ix9ine released from prison

On April 2, 2020, Tekashi 69 who was born Daniel Hernandez will be released from federal prison after a Manhattan judge granted the rapper's early release due to the coronavirus outbreak situation.

6ix9ine was released at the request of his legal team with the approval of U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer. Engelmayer asked that 69 serve the remainder of his 24-month sentence at home.

The first request was denied by Engelmayer due to needing to appeal to the Bureau of Prisons (BOP). His lawyer, Lance Lazzaro argued the fact that 69 had health conditions and that the BOP had legal authority to grant the compassionate release request.

“The Court accordingly finds that, in light of the heightened medical risk presented to Mr. Hernandez by the COVID-19 pandemic, there are extraordinary and compelling reasons to reduce Mr. Hernandez’s sentence in the manner requested––to wit, releasing Mr. Hernandez from custody and requiring him to serve his first four months of supervised release in home confinement, on specified conditions,” said Engelmayer.