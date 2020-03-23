6ix9ine is afraid that he may get coronavirus while in prison

Tekashi 6ix9ine wants out of prison.

The rapper wants to be released from prison because of the coronavirus pandemic. 69's lawyer, Lance Lazzaro had wrote a letter to the judge handling the case citing concerns for his client's health.

Lazzaro states that 69 has a asthma health issue that puts him in danger to contract the virus. The lawyer also reveals that the rapper was diagnosed with bronchitis and sinusitis last year and was treated in the hospital for it. 69 had a shortness of breath, but has not been able to see a doctor in prison.

69's sentence is nearing the end of his 24-month sentence. He is set to be released on August 2nd, but his lawyer says he shouldn't be locked up with his life on the line during the pandemic.

World Health Organization (WHO) says that the virus can quickly spread in crowds. This is why we practice social distancing.