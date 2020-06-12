6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj drop "TROLLZ" music video

6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj teamed up to drop their new colorful music video "TROLLZ." This track follows "Goomba", which was the first track 6ix9ine dropped after being released from prison early due to COVID-19.

Part of the proceeds made from their song sales will be donated directly to The Bail Project, Inc., which funds free bail assistance to low income individuals who cannot afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial.

Nicki Minaj had posted to her Instagram that they will donate the proceeds to the Bail Project.

“A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc. [ @bailproject],” the rapper wrote. “The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial. We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police. #BlackLivesMatter“

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE AND GRAPHICS - VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED