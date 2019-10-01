50 Cent to make two appearances in San Antonio
This is your chance to meet him
Univision,Oct 1, 2019 – 1:04 PM EDT
50 Cent will be paying San Antonio a visit two times in October in promotion of his brand of champagne and cognac. He will appear on Tuesday, October 8th at Spec's in Live Oak and then on October 11th at Spec's off of Bandera Rd and 1604 from 4p - 6p.
The Power star will be meeting his fans during the #50TexasTakeover with stops in other Texas cities including Houston, El Paso, College Station, Austin and Dallas.