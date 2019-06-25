50 Cent says he's bringing "Power" back to the people
Can we say Season 7?
Univision,Jun 25, 2019 – 1:13 PM EDT
In May, it was said that "Power" would end after it's sixth season but it looks like the show's executive producer had changed their mind. 50 Cent posted on his Instagram "I changed my mind POWER is not going to be over after season 6. This sh*t is too good."
"Power" was scheduled to wrap up a 15-episode season finale starting August 25th, we'll see. Also 50 said that he is planning 4 spin off shows that are coming soon.
It is uncertain if 50 Cent is just messing with us but people are expressing their excitement for the comeback.