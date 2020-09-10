50 Cent pulls up to fast food joint and hands out stacks
Some lives are about to be changed
By: Univision,Sep 10, 2020 – 11:15 AM EDT
A few lucky workers at a Queens Burger King were visited by 50 Cent, Jay Manzini, and his crew. His crew first walked up to the window about to change some lives. They gave over $30,000 to the employees as a kind gesture.
The video shows it all.
WARNING: Video contains explicit language viewer discretion advised.
