null: nullpx
EN VIVO

50 Cent pulls up to fast food joint and hands out stacks

Some lives are about to be changed
Sep 10, 2020 – 11:15 AM EDT
New!

Press here to react

React
Comparte

A few lucky workers at a Queens Burger King were visited by 50 Cent, Jay Manzini, and his crew. His crew first walked up to the window about to change some lives. They gave over $30,000 to the employees as a kind gesture.

The video shows it all.

WARNING: Video contains explicit language viewer discretion advised.


New!

Press here to react

React
Comparte
Advertisement
Default

Default