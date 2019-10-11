50 Cent landed in San Antonio
Univision,Oct 11, 2019 – 3:11 PM EDT
50 Cent just announced his arrival to San Antonio with a post to Instagram. The rapper is posing outside of his jet with a caption: "VerifiedI’m on the move again San Antonio here I come it’s lit 🔥 THEKING🍾 #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac"
In another post, 50 poses on the wing of his private aircraft with a caption of: "I’m here San Antonio, THEKING🍾 #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac"
The "Power" star is in the Alamo City for a meet & greet at the Spec's off of 1604 and Bandera until 6pm promoting his new liquor and champagne.