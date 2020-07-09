50 Cent gets into a fight at a bar throwing furniture in New Jersey

Things got a little heated Wednesday night at a bar located at the Edgewater Commons Mall located in Edgewater New Jersey. Rapper 50 Cent was relaxing outside on the patio with a female companion when suddenly a man approaching 50's table from a parking lot had exchanged some words back and forth. The next thing heated up when things took a violent turn as 50 grabbed a table and threw it at the man but it flew and ended up hitting a Lexus nearby.

The man continued to taunt 50. In response 50 flung a chair at the man. The cops showed up at the scene but the taunting male had fled as well as 50 taking off in his White Rolls-Royce.

TMZ obtained video of the aggressors. The man filming had a feeling something was going to happen because witnesses said the man was talking smack to 50.