50 Cent gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame







It was sure an event on the infamous Hollywood Walk of Fame for Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Thursday. Hollywood officials were gathered amongst celebrities who were at the unveiling of the star. The "Candy Shop" rapper

It was sure a celebration for the actor, director, songwriter, producer, investor, and entrepreneur.

"I just want to say thank you, man. Thanks for supporting me," said 50 to all in attendance at the ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard.

Fans from all over the globe also flew in to support the 44-year-old rapper.

50's music brought him 14 Grammy nominations and he won one. Eminem, 50's friend, gave a speech about the "Candy Shop" rapper.





Dr. Dre was also in attendance with other music collaborators in support of 50.



