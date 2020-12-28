50 Cent gave back to the city of Houston in a generous way with toys and food

50 Cent gave back to the city of Houston with a 'Christmas Eve Super Feast' courtesy of the man himself and his charity organization G-Unity Foundation with the assistance of local nonprofit organization City Wide Club.

The toy and food giveaway gave enough for 25,000 people in need. The rap mogul had made a kind donation of $850,000 worth of toys towards the event that helped the local foundation reach their goal of 100,000 toys.

“You make more, you give more back,” 50 said at a press conference on December 17. “They already have the foundation in this community built, so I was able to just make the collaboration, so you know it’s real as soon as you get in there.”

He added, “This is really exciting. It’s a new opportunity for me to start a new relationship with Houston. I’m excited about it. I had a lot of fun things for the kids I think they’ll appreciate and enjoy it.”

Additionally, his team met up with 17 different local Houston based restaurants to help prepare meals to go to those hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It benefits our restaurants, it benefits the people who need it,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “25,000 prepared meals will be available in addition to all the other things that people can get on Christmas Eve.”